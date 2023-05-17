National Eagle Center’s Free Kids Summer Fishing Program returns

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The National Eagle Center is bringing back the kids program “Fishing on the Refuge,” and is set to begin on Thursday, June 8.

Fishing on the Refuge is an experiential learning opportunity for kids ages 15 and younger. The Center provides kids with fishing poles, life jackets, and lead-free tackle free of charge and offers them a chance to connect with nature, learn about the river and its inhabitants, and experience the joy of fishing.

Participants fish from the public dock located outside the National Eagle Center.

Paid admission to the Center is required, but there is no additional charge for kids to check out equipment and fish during their visit to see the eagle ambassadors.

Fishing on the Refuge will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday through August 12.

Additional information can be found here.

The Center is open to visitors from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.

