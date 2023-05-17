Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Monster Truck Nitro Tour will be coming to Mayo Civic Center on November 25, 2023 for two shows.

The shows will be at 1:30 p.m. (Pit Party 12-1 p.m.) and 7:30 p.m. (Pit Party 6-7 p.m.)

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and on Ticketmaster.

The show will include 10,000-pound, car crushing monster trucks that will compete in racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action.

You can also meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party.

Monster trucks to watch include:

BOSS GATOR

LONE WOLF

HOLE SHOT

ICE CREAM MAN

Additional features include:

PIT PARTY & DRIVER AUTOGRAPH SESSION - Come early, meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the drivers and their Monsters. Pit Party Pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.

RIDE TRUCK - Get the ride of your life on-board a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission.

Kids will receive a free tour gift at the 1:30 p.m. matinee show while supplies last.

Tickets start at $24.50.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.