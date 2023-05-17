MnDOT joins Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss work zone safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Summer is a busy time on the roads and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) joined host Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access on Wednesday to discuss way to stay safe on the roads this summer.

Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are some of the main causes of work zone crashes.

MnDOT has a few tips to help keep you and your family safe on the roads this summer:

Obey posted speed limits

Drive undistracted

Move over

Be patient

Do the zipper merge

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones

Expect work zones to constantly change

Know before you go, you can get real time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org

There are a few noteworthy state highway work zones in our area to keep in mind when on the roads this summer:

Highway 52 north between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls and again from Hampton to Rosemount

Highway J-turn east of Byron

Highway 57 through Kasson

