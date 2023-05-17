MnDOT joins Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss work zone safety

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Summer is a busy time on the roads and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) joined host Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access on Wednesday to discuss way to stay safe on the roads this summer.

Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are some of the main causes of work zone crashes.

MnDOT has a few tips to help keep you and your family safe on the roads this summer:

  • Obey posted speed limits
  • Drive undistracted
  • Move over
  • Be patient
  • Do the zipper merge
  • Avoid making unnecessary lane changes
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones
  • Expect work zones to constantly change
  • Know before you go, you can get real time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org

There are a few noteworthy state highway work zones in our area to keep in mind when on the roads this summer:

Highway 52 north between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls and again from Hampton to Rosemount

Highway J-turn east of Byron

Highway 57 through Kasson

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood
Crash scene on 19th Street NW in Rochester.
One hurt in car vs. moped crash in northwest Rochester
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

MnDOT joins Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss work zone safety
MnDOT joins Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss work zone safety
Scrapbooking near Rochester
Firefly Farm joins Midwest Access
Firefly Farm joins Midwest Access
Firefly Farm joins Midwest Access
Lemonade Day in Rochester
Lemonade Day coming to Rochester