MnDOT joins Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss work zone safety
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Summer is a busy time on the roads and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) joined host Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access on Wednesday to discuss way to stay safe on the roads this summer.
Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are some of the main causes of work zone crashes.
MnDOT has a few tips to help keep you and your family safe on the roads this summer:
- Obey posted speed limits
- Drive undistracted
- Move over
- Be patient
- Do the zipper merge
- Avoid making unnecessary lane changes
- Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones
- Expect work zones to constantly change
- Know before you go, you can get real time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org
There are a few noteworthy state highway work zones in our area to keep in mind when on the roads this summer:
Highway 52 north between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls and again from Hampton to Rosemount
