Mason City police asking for help in locating missing man

Eli Kamish
Eli Kamish(MCPD)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City Police Department is asking for help in locating 34-year-old Eli Kamish.

Kamish was last seen in Mason City in February 2023 where he was homeless at the time. Family and friends have not spoken to him in about three months.

His family has recently started social media efforts in May asking for the public’s help to locate him. He is not entered as a missing person at this time.

MCPD said there is no information to suggest his disappearance is involuntary or suspicious at this time.

However, police are trying to help family and friends locate Eli because homeless persons may be at elevated risks due to various circumstances.

MCPD is asking service providers that work with homeless persons to forward this information to peers in other locations in the case that Kamish has relocated there.

They are also asking local property owners to check vacant buildings and exterior property as the weather warms.

Kamish is approximately 5′6″, 200 pounds, and described as white with blue eyes and brown hair. He often has a beard.

If you have any information, call MCPD at (641) 421-3636.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety
Crash scene on 19th Street NW in Rochester.
One hurt in car vs. moped crash in northwest Rochester
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood