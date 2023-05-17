Mason City police asking for help in locating missing man

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City Police Department is asking for help in locating 34-year-old Eli Kamish.

Kamish was last seen in Mason City in February 2023 where he was homeless at the time. Family and friends have not spoken to him in about three months.

His family has recently started social media efforts in May asking for the public’s help to locate him. He is not entered as a missing person at this time.

MCPD said there is no information to suggest his disappearance is involuntary or suspicious at this time.

However, police are trying to help family and friends locate Eli because homeless persons may be at elevated risks due to various circumstances.

MCPD is asking service providers that work with homeless persons to forward this information to peers in other locations in the case that Kamish has relocated there.

They are also asking local property owners to check vacant buildings and exterior property as the weather warms.

Kamish is approximately 5′6″, 200 pounds, and described as white with blue eyes and brown hair. He often has a beard.

If you have any information, call MCPD at (641) 421-3636.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.