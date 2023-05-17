Lemonade Day coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand.

Lemonade Day will be June 10.

The foremost objective of Lemonade Day is to empower youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society.

Each child that registers receives access to the Lemonade Day curriculum that teaches them lessons like creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors, and giving back to the community.

Along the way, they acquire skills in goal-setting, problem solving, and gain self-esteem critical for future success.

They keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.

You can learn more here.

