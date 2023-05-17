Leadership Greater Rochester joins Midwest Access

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Katie Hendrickson and Marissa Guggisberg met with host Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access to discuss TechConnect, the Leadership Greater Rochester program Class of 2023′s Community Impact Project.

TechConnect is a way to help connect the aging community to the technology-driven world, through a partnership with 125Live. 125Live will lead, maintain, and host technology courses to help expose the aging community to ever changing technology. Along with 125Live, Leadership Greater Rochester program has partnered with the University of Minnesota Rochester to help bridge multigenerational gaps.

Courses have already begun at 125Live.

If interested, reach out to 125Live and mention the technology courses. The next course topic will be affordable home internet and the course will be in June.

There are a few different ways that the community can help such as participating in the class, volunteer to be a trainer for the technology courses, and donate toward the program by reaching out to the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

