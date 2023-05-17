KTTC News Now: WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.

By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs every weekday at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Wednesday’s episode includes:

  • Live: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz announce the state’s settlement with tobacco companies Juul and Altria
  • AAA is predicting a high number of travelers for Memorial Day weekend. We discuss what is expected and some tips for your trip
  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) leads Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group (IPG) meetings about trade, security, and tourism

Click the livestream link above to watch live at 1 p.m.

