Hazy and mild today; Possible showers and smoke in the area Thursday
High temps will be in the 70s today and Thursday; cooler weather Friday
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying some bright and tranquil weather in the region today as high pressure moves in from the north. However, sunshine in the area will be of the filtered variety because of a layer of haze aloft caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada. Thankfully, we won’t have to worry about air quality from the smoke on the surface today, but that may change later in the week. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 70s with a slight southeast breeze.
Winds will pick up a bit tonight as warmer air begins to drift northward into the area. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.
Clouds will thicken during the day Thursday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop along that front, arriving in our area in the afternoon, but severe weather doesn’t appear to be a concern at this point. Heavy rainfall won’t be a concern either as totals will be generally less than a quarter-inch. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low and mid-70s with a gusty southwest breeze that will turn to the northwest in the late afternoon.
As the winds change direction behind the cold front Thursday, some of the smoke aloft from the Canadian wildfires may mix down to the surface and an Air Quality Alert may be issued in our area. At this point, it looks like there will be a moderate level of particulate matter in the air from the wildfires in the afternoon and evening, so people with sensitive respiratory systems will need to be extra careful when spending time outdoors.
The smoke will likely drift out of the areas by early Friday as cooler air blows into the region from the Plains. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds during the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, about ten degrees below the seasonal average. A gusty northwest wind will add an extra chill to the air as well.
The weekend looks bright and pleasant as high pressure moves into the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday and the low and mid-70s for high temperatures on Sunday.
Temperatures will remain rather warm for this time of the year next week. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s throughout the week with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible between Thursday and next Saturday.
