Future of Graham Park grandstand uncertain after failing inspection

Graham Park sign
Graham Park sign(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The grandstand at Olmsted County’s Graham Park was reviewed recently as part of a bleacher certification process and failed.

Under Minnesota State Statute, grandstand/bleacher structures must be structurally inspected every 10 years and meet state standards to receive a certificate of compliance.

Based on the April 26, 2023, Bleacher Certification Review by the Institute for Environmental Assessment & LS Engineers, Inc., the grandstand, originally built in 1938, is not in compliance with the structural inspection requirements.

“Over the years, the county has invested money to repair and maintain the grandstand. However, age, exposure to weather, and the natural wear on materials have contributed to the deterioration of the 85-year-old structure.”

Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregory Wright

The county is considering options for alternative seating for Olmsted County Fair events that would normally involve seating in the grandstand in July 2023, if repairs are unfeasible.

Additionally, the county is exploring future options for the grandstand in coordination with the Graham Park master plan.

The Graham Park Planning Group is working with the Olmsted County Fair Board to address options and accommodate needs as upcoming summer events near..

