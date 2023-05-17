Frequency One Spring Festival organizers joins Midwest Access Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Emily Thompson of Sacred Waves Energy Healing joined our Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss the Frequency One Spring Festival coming up on Saturday.

The event is an opportunity to gather, connect, share stories, and experience multiple modes of healing to elevate your inner frequency.

The festival is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pond View Barn in Pine Island.

All ages are welcome to attend the event.

Ages 15 and under are free, while adults cost $25.

