Firefly Farm joins Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Trisha Struder is the owner of Firefly Farm, a scrapbooking store, in Pine Island.

She joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk about the store’s bus tours to Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas in 2024. She is also hosting her first bus tour to Nashville, Ashville and Louisville this fall.

The store and bus tours will celebrate its 6th anniversary this June.

Details for the bus tours can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood
Crash scene on 19th Street NW in Rochester.
One hurt in car vs. moped crash in northwest Rochester
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

MnDot discusses work zone safety
MnDOT joins Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss work zone safety
MnDOT joins Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss work zone safety
MnDOT joins Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss work zone safety
Firefly Farm joins Midwest Access
Firefly Farm joins Midwest Access
Lemonade Day in Rochester
Lemonade Day coming to Rochester