Firefly Farm joins Midwest Access

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Trisha Struder is the owner of Firefly Farm, a scrapbooking store, in Pine Island.

She joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk about the store’s bus tours to Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas in 2024. She is also hosting her first bus tour to Nashville, Ashville and Louisville this fall.

The store and bus tours will celebrate its 6th anniversary this June.

Details for the bus tours can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.