Documents reveal new arguments in Kingsbury custody battle

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Madeline Kingsbury has now been missing for more than a month-and-a-half, and her disappearance has left her two children without a legal guardian. Their father, Adam Fravel, does not have custody, and continues to fight for it in court.

Newly obtained documents detail Fravel’s arguments in the custody battle. More than 500 pages have been filed in the custody case and Fravel is arguing it’s in his children’s best interests that they be returned to him.

In a letter to Winona County Judge Mary Leahy, Fravel’s attorney, Thomas Braun, states the children had been living with both Kingsbury and Fravel prior to her disappearance.

Braun argues “given the age of the minor children, it is imperative that they are reunited with their biological father as soon as possible”.

Winona County’s primary concern in returning the children to Fravel was his behavior when the kids were removed from his care in April by Winona County Health Services.

A protective care hearing document said the children were in surroundings or conditions that endangered the children’s health, safety or welfare.

The trial regarding the custody of the children is set for June 6. Currently, the children are living with Madeline’s parents. In a statement earlier this week, Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury, said the family is pleased with the results of the pretrial on Monday, and hope for similar results at the trial.

KTTC has reached out to Fravel’s attorney and has not heard back.

