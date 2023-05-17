Documents reveal new arguments in Kingsbury custody battle

Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Madeline Kingsbury has now been missing for more than a month-and-a-half, and her disappearance has left her two children without a legal guardian. Their father, Adam Fravel, does not have custody, and continues to fight for it in court.

Newly obtained documents detail Fravel’s arguments in the custody battle. More than 500 pages have been filed in the custody case and Fravel is arguing it’s in his children’s best interests that they be returned to him.

In a letter to Winona County Judge Mary Leahy, Fravel’s attorney, Thomas Braun, states the children had been living with both Kingsbury and Fravel prior to her disappearance.

Braun argues “given the age of the minor children, it is imperative that they are reunited with their biological father as soon as possible”.

Winona County’s primary concern in returning the children to Fravel was his behavior when the kids were removed from his care in April by Winona County Health Services.

A protective care hearing document said the children were in surroundings or conditions that endangered the children’s health, safety or welfare.

The trial regarding the custody of the children is set for June 6. Currently, the children are living with Madeline’s parents. In a statement earlier this week, Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury, said the family is pleased with the results of the pretrial on Monday, and hope for similar results at the trial.

KTTC has reached out to Fravel’s attorney and has not heard back.

Related Stories
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since the morning of March 31 when she was last seen at her home in Winona. She was supposed to show up for work that morning but didn’t. Numerous calls and messages from friends and family went unanswered.

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children

Adam Fravel appeared in a Winona County courtroom across from Kingsbury’s parents for a custody battle over the two children. Fravel is the biological father of Kingsbury’s children, but he has no custodial rights.

Madeline Kingsbury
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance

Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’.

Adam Fravel

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood
Crash scene on 19th Street NW in Rochester.
One hurt in car vs. moped crash in northwest Rochester
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Olmsted Opioid Settlement, Darian Leddy reports
Frequency One Spring Festival
Frequency One Spring Festival organizers joins Midwest Access Wednesday
Opioid Settlement
Olmsted County secures nearly $4.3 million in opioid settlement
MnDot discusses work zone safety
MnDOT joins Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss work zone safety