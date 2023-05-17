Demolition on Kirk Apartments is planned to start Wednesday morning

Mason City, (KTTC) –There is an update on the historic Kirk Apartment Building that was destroyed by a fire at 206 North Federal Avenue.

The City pulled its emergency abatement contractor from the site on Tuesday, following authorization by the building owner’s insurance company to mobilize a specialized demolition contractor.

Demolition of the Mason City Apartments is expected to begin this Wednesday morning.

The initial demolition of the building should finish late next week.

All work will be completed in approximately 3 to 4 weeks total.

The City expects to begin a phased reopening of the nearby streets as soon as it is safe to do so for each block.

The site will be completely cleaned up, leveled, and seeded when the contractor demobilizes and further disruptions to business traffic should be avoided.

