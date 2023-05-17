Cancer survivor and heart transplant recipient to speak at Mayo Clinic commencement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s an inspiring story of how an oncologist overcame her own battle with cancer to sharing her story with Mayo Clinic’s College of Medicine and Science Class of 2023.

Dr. Dawn Mussallem is an oncologist who was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkins Lymphoma at the age of 26. She experienced heart failure four years ago, and waited until 2021 to receive a transplant.

KTTC spoke to Dr. Mussallem who shared her story of how she not only defeated cancer, but also came back stronger. She ran a marathon a year after her transplant, and now treats cancer patients.

“To be in that position with our patient, when our patient is vulnerable, and to be able to guide them towards a healthier life, to give them hope. I even share with some of my patients, I love this ability to maybe even move beyond hope, to knowing where I can help my patients know that they will be okay after cancer treatment,” Dr. Mussallem said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.