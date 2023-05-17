American Army veteran killed by artillery in Ukraine

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho....
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho. Maimer was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine, according to a close friend.(Source: Sen. James Risch via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A United States family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine.

The body of retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer was identified by a close friend, retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, the founder of the nonprofit AFG Free.

Blackburn says Maimer, who was working for his organization, was killed when Russian artillery rained down on the embattled city of Bakhmut. He said the building they were in collapsed, and Maimer wasn’t able to escape.

A video posted to Telegram on Tuesday by a private Russian military company fighting in Ukraine appears to show the group’s leader inspecting a body and showing what he claimed were U.S. identification documents.

Maimer’s uncle confirmed the body seen in the video is that of his nephew.

Maimer was in Ukraine to offer humanitarian aid, according to Blackburn. He arrived in the war-torn country in the spring of 2022.

His family hopes to bring him back to the U.S. for a proper burial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session
Shots fired incident in NW Rochester
Police investigating shots fired incident in northwest Rochester

Latest News

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague,...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receives Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award
Rochester
Report shows Minnesota one of the healthiest states for older adults
Report shows Minnesota one of the healthiest states for older adults
Report shows Minnesota one of the healthiest states for older adults
new sports complex
Open house to discuss new sports complex