Two people hurt in crash in Northwest Rochester

Crash scene on 19th Street NW in Rochester.
Crash scene on 19th Street NW in Rochester.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people received non-life threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Northwest Rochester.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on 19th Street Northwest and the Highway 52 southbound exit ramp.

Crash seen on 19th Street NW in Rochester.
Crash seen on 19th Street NW in Rochester.(KTTC)

According to Rochester Police, the driver and passenger on the motorcycle both had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Saint Marys.

The car was coming off the highway on the southbound Highway 52 exit ramp and the motorcycle was going west on 19th Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session
Shots fired incident in NW Rochester
Police investigating shots fired incident in northwest Rochester
Three car crash in Northwest Rochester.
Crews respond to three car crash in Northwest Rochester

Latest News

Rochester breweries gear up for Craft Beer Week
Brewers talk business
Rochester breweries gear up for Craft Beer Week
A pedestrian mall leads to the campus of the Mayo Clinic complex, center, on Tuesday, July 2,...
Rochester Downtown Task Force gives update on solutions
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety