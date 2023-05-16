Two people hurt in crash in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people received non-life threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Northwest Rochester.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on 19th Street Northwest and the Highway 52 southbound exit ramp.

Crash seen on 19th Street NW in Rochester. (KTTC)

According to Rochester Police, the driver and passenger on the motorcycle both had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Saint Marys.

The car was coming off the highway on the southbound Highway 52 exit ramp and the motorcycle was going west on 19th Street.

This is a developing story.

