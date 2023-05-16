Sheriff Torgerson to participate in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser will happen this week at Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Rochester.

Cop on a Rooftop will be on Friday from 6-11 a.m. Any donation gets you a free coffee at the West Circle Drive Dunkin’ location.

The fundraiser includes law enforcement personnel stationed on rooftops collecting money that will support programming for Special Olympics athletes.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson joined Midwest Access Tuesday to preview the event.

