Rochester Pride adds several new events for Pride Week

Rochester Pride
Rochester Pride(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Although Pride Month isn’t until June, Rochester Pride is starting a bit early this week and weekend.

It started back in 1998 by the Gay and Lesbian Community Services of Southeastern Minnesota and was initially called Rochester Pridefest. The event has since been passed along to group of LGBT+ residents now known as the organization Rochester Pride.

There are a ton of new events planned this week like pride yoga at The Deck on 4th and Zumbro on Wednesday at 7 p.m. There is also Paddles for Pride which is a pickle ball event at Chip Shots for all ages also on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m.

The official Rochester Pride Celebration is at Soldiers Field from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday.

“Just kind of celebrate queerness because it can be hard to read news headlines and see legislation coming in that’s anti-trans, anti-queer. It’s nice to just kind of shed that for a day celebrate with each other and remember the work there is yet to do,” Rochester Pride logistics chair Mary Nesberg said.

Tuesday is the kick off to this year’s festivities. Little Thistle is collaborating with Rochester Pride on their latest beer Marsha P. ‘Hop’son named after Marsha P. Johnson, a prominent figure in the NYC gay rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s. The party starts at 7 p.m.

