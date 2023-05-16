Rochester Downtown Task Force gives update on solutions.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it changed how and where people work, shop and do other activities and it severely impact the ecosystem of Rochester’s downtown.

Now efforts are underway to help downtown continue to recover, one of those ways was conducting the Rochester Downtown Task Force. On Monday, the first update for the force was provided during a city council study session, the main theme the force is trying to achieve is building a more resilient downtown for the future.

Some of the ways the task force is going to do this is by immediate and short-term solutions like creating a focused summer parking program, evaluating new parking tools, updating current downtown maps, improving navigation signage, improving the cleanliness of downtown and prioritizing business forward strategies to public projects. The force is also brainstorming for long term solutions as well.

“The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) remains committed to producing and executing the iconic events it has through the years Thursdays downtown, social ice however in the course of its work on these activities it will start to pull through a different theme it will not be focused on just the event, but it will be focused on drawing attention to the downtown as a destination not simply for an event but as a destination where there is great shopping, great dinning and lots of activities,” RDA interim executive director Kathleen Harrington explained.

The task force will also review the costs related to conducting a business in downtown Rochester.

