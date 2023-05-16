Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Affordable housing in Rochester can be hard to come by, and some may not have a safe or warm place to call home. This has been an ongoing issue for three residents that are still residing in Bob’s Trailer Park in Southeast Rochester.

Monday evening, Rochester city council held a public hearing for those involved to voice their concerns and opinions.

Olmsted County Public Health began working with the city of Rochester more than two years ago in an effort to address the ongoing public health and safety concerns at Bob’s Trailer Park. In the fall of 2022, it was announced the park would officially close and the residents would need to find somewhere else to live. Most of the residents did find somewhere to live, but three still remain as of May.

“In the city with Mayo Clinic, people are having issues finding appropriate homes. I lost my home, we don’t want to be there but there is nowhere else to go,” trailer park resident Norma Hansen explained.

All three of the remaining residents spoke at Monday’s meeting, all three of them said they don’t have enough money to afford to live anywhere else.

“Please don’t make us homeless by officially closing down the only thing we have to call home such as it is until mid-August, hopefully by then we will have secured an apartment the past eight months have been horrible,” resident Terri McConnell pleaded with council.

According to the property owner, Scott Kramer, he has made private arrangements with the residents to find somewhere else to live.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.