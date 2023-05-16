Rochester breweries gear up for Craft Beer Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Little Thistle Monday, happy hour could not have come soon enough. The brewery opened up Craft Beer Week with a rather straightforward pairing for its brews: pizza.

“We have a dill pickle with the pizza, so the salty with the beer? Good combination,” said Toni Sauber with Firebrick Bread. “We’ve got a big crowd of people that love his pizza. We have a cult following.”

Games, music, food, and of course new brews to try, is what’s on tap for the rest of Craft Beer Week, which runs through May 21.

For a lot of brewers in the med city, the fallout from the pandemic and supply chain breakdowns has made business challenging.

“Our grain has went up 100% in some cases,” said Thesis Beer Project Owner Adam Fredericksen. “Cost of ingredients has gone up exponentially. The War in Ukraine is really hurting the grain marketplace.”

In spite of these challenges, these brewers say craft beer week is a perfect time to keep taps flowing.

“We were strong, but now we’re going to come back stronger,” said Little Thistle Taproom Manager Audrey Robinson. “And, a little skinnier after running around the patio all summer.”

