One hurt in car vs. moped crash in northwest Rochester

Crash scene on 19th Street NW in Rochester.
Crash scene on 19th Street NW in Rochester.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a moped in northwest Rochester early Tuesday morning.

According to Rochester Police Department, it happened around 1:20 a.m. on 19th Street northwest.

Police say a 20-year-old woman exited southbound off Highway 52 and was making a left turn on a green arrow when a westbound moped driver and his passenger went through a red light and collided with the car.    

The 20-year-old man driving the moped was not hurt. A 49-year-old man was his passenger and was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys for a leg injury.

Police say both drivers admitted to recently using marijuana. No one was arrested on the scene but blood tests are being conducted on both drivers.

Crash seen on 19th Street NW in Rochester.
Crash seen on 19th Street NW in Rochester.(KTTC)

