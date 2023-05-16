Nurse kidnapped, shot to death by ex-boyfriend, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police say the ex-boyfriend of a Detroit nurse is in custody after he allegedly used a disguise to get close to the victim then kidnapped and killed her.

Just a day before her daughter’s body was discovered, Roslind Livingston still held out hope that 29-year-old Patrice Wilson would make it home safely.

“You hear about it with someone else’s kid, never thinking it was gonna be one of yours,” she said. “She’s a very good talker. She’s a very good reasoning person. So maybe, she trying to reason with him and to talk him into letting her go, so she can go home to her son.”

Patrice Wilson, a 29-year-old nurse, was found shot to death in the trunk of her car after police say her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her at gunpoint. (Source: Family photos, WXYZ via CNN)

Police say as Wilson left her shift at the Detroit Medical Center early Saturday morning, her ex-boyfriend approached her in a wig, forced her into the passenger seat of her own car at gunpoint and kidnapped her.

The nurse was later found shot to death in the trunk of her car at an apartment complex in Novi.

“A tragedy that someone like Ms. Wilson would be taken away from this world so young,” said Detroit Police Chief James White during a press conference.

Jamere Miller, 36, is accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Patrice Wilson. Police say the specific charges against Miller are forthcoming. (Source: Detroit Police, WXYZ via CNN)

Police say after they applied pressure through search warrants in the investigative process, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jamere Miller, negotiated his surrender to police via his attorney. He was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the specific charges against Miller are forthcoming. They also say this isn’t his first run-in with the law.

“He’s a very violent person. He has a significant criminal history, and there is a history of domestic violence associated with that as well,” White said.

White says Wilson’s death makes 12 homicides in Detroit so far this year tied to domestic violence, one of the reasons he’s advocating for more resources for victims.

“In this instance, this is someone who did what she could to separate herself from that situation. Unfortunately, though, these types of offenders don’t take no for an answer, and more needs to be done to protect our victims,” White said.

At the press conference, police were also asked about a woman named Bianca Green, who disappeared more than 10 years ago from the Romulus area. Miller is said to be the father of Green’s child.

In light of the Wilson case, police say they’re working with the original investigating agency to see whether Miller may have been involved with Green’s case.

