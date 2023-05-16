Mayo Clinic unveils new center devoted to safety and health of children

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic unveiled a new center devoted to keeping children safe and healthy.

The Mayo Clinic Center for Safe and Healthy Children is an advocacy center for children if there is any concern for abuse or neglect. All agencies involved like doctors, law enforcement, victim advocates can all do their part as a team under one roof at the new center.

“Often we as doctors are consulted by other doctors who have certain concerns and also, we have this space as a place where multiple agencies can be in one place to give a child the opportunity to tell their story about what happened to them in a non-leading, open way where they can get the help they need,” physician Katie Johnson explained.

The new location is located at the 41st Street Professional Building.

