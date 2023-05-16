Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says

A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are pregnant and use any form of cannabis product, you may want to consider stopping.

A new study found a significant health impact of marijuana use on fetal development as early as the beginning of pregnancy.

According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, marijuana use can harm fetal development in the first trimester before many women even know they’re pregnant.

It found THC and CBD exposure in the womb are linked to childhood obesity and higher blood sugar.

The study further suggests that marijuana use may also be linked to a decrease in birth weight, as well as aggression, anxiety and even autism in children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session
Shots fired incident in NW Rochester
Police investigating shots fired incident in northwest Rochester
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today"...
Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April from March
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Angela Munoz, leaves a message on a cross with the name, Cindy Cho, as her husband Rick, looks...
Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women