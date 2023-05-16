Local housing authorities react to $1 billion housing bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed what’s being called a historic $1 billion bill Monday, aimed at helping fill the gaps of affordable housing across the state.

The bill’s funding includes:

$200 million for down payment assistance programs. This includes $150 million for first-generation down payment assistance.

$200 million for housing infrastructure investments.

$95 million for the Economic Development and Housing Challenge Program to support new workforce housing.

$40 million to support workforce housing and infrastructure in Greater Minnesota.

$45 million for homelessness prevention in addition to the $50 million that Governor Walz signed into law on March 31.

Creates permanent funding for housing needs across the state.

According to the National Low Housing Coalition, Minnesota is short more than 100,000 affordable rental homes and more than 167,000 households are considered extremely low income. David Dunn with Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority said inflation and lack of development is partly to blame.

“There are 9,600 renters in Olmsted County that are paying more than 30% of their income in rent,” Dunn said. “That’s one bad day of having a crisis situation.”

Dunn said the county submitted a request for funds to build a 36-unit complex for senior living next to Mayowood Apartments. The three-story building is slated to cost $11.3 million and would provide 18 units for households at or below 50% area median income, and 18 units at or below 30% of the area median income.

“The creation of housing takes years, so these funds are really seeds that will take time to sprout up in the community over the course of the next 2-3 years,” Dunn said.

Olmsted County isn’t alone when it comes to facing an affordable housing shortage. Minnesota Prairie County Alliance helps residents in Dodge, Steele and Waseca counties with housing and crisis situations.

“The smaller counties are facing the same housing shortage and housing needs,” Housing Specialist with Minnesota Prairie County Alliance Karina Schmitz said. “Our housing team at MNPrairie went from one to four individuals working with housing needs, and we’ve seen and 300% increase from 2019, 2020.”

Schmitz was not able to comment on whether or not the counties will receive funds from this bill, but she did say they are working on trust funds to help with development and rental assistance. The money comes in part from other, unrelated state funding. Schmitz said housing trust funds have been around for while across the state, but will be a new addition to Dodge, Steele and Waseca counties.

“The trust funds are a set dollar amount that we can use to increase units and decrease homelessness,” she said. “It’s a way to get more affordable housing in our area.”

She said they are seeing increased housing issues across all demographics, especially with people on fixed incomes.

“An affordable family complex can take years to get through, meaning funding and then building,” she said. “This bill definitely helps with adding to the tools, but we will continue to work on the need and assisting wherever we can. The process is slow, unfortunately.”

Dunn and Schmitz both said the bill is a good start, but there is still a long way to go.

“Trying to find a place for everyone to call home is what we do,” Dunn said. “‘Once we take of that, we can look at other issues. but really that’s important for everybody to be able to thrive.”

