Little Thistle joins Midwest Access during Craft Beer Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dawn Finnie with Little Thistle joined Midwest Access to talk about Craft Beer Week Tuesday.

Craft Beer Week is a new, weeklong celebration of Rochester’s highly rated and award-winning breweries from May 15 – May 21, 2023.

All five of Rochester’s craft breweries will offer special promotions and events including beer releases, live music, food and more.

Click here for more information and a list of each brewery’s events and specials.

