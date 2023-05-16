Little Thistle joins Midwest Access during Craft Beer Week
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dawn Finnie with Little Thistle joined Midwest Access to talk about Craft Beer Week Tuesday.
Craft Beer Week is a new, weeklong celebration of Rochester’s highly rated and award-winning breweries from May 15 – May 21, 2023.
All five of Rochester’s craft breweries will offer special promotions and events including beer releases, live music, food and more.
Click here for more information and a list of each brewery’s events and specials.
