KTTC News Now: WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.

By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs every weekday at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Tuesday’s show includes:

  • Greater Minnesota hospital leaders say passing the “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act” would limit access to care for patients
  • Gov. Tim Walz (DFL-MN) signs a bill to replace lead pipes in the state of Minnesota
  • Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R) details new bipartisan legislation to combat the fentanyl crisis and to stop fentanyl from crossing the southern border

