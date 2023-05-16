KTTC News Now: WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs every weekday at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.
Tuesday’s show includes:
- Greater Minnesota hospital leaders say passing the “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act” would limit access to care for patients
- Gov. Tim Walz (DFL-MN) signs a bill to replace lead pipes in the state of Minnesota
- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R) details new bipartisan legislation to combat the fentanyl crisis and to stop fentanyl from crossing the southern border
Click the livestream link above to watch.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.