The Historic Fire Clock Tower Restoration Project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –With a restoration project years in the making, people will gather at fire station one this Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking of the historic fire clock tower.

The project will feature a new tower, very much like the original one.

The tower will showcase the very clock and bell that first alerted Rochester firefighters to emergencies until that fire station was demolished in 1930.

Fundraising is ongoing for the restoration project of this local treasure.

The work gets underway with a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. at fire station one on South Broadway.

