Hazy sunshine today; mild weather ahead with late-week rain

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is rushing into the region today ahead of a cold front approaching from the northeast, setting the stage for a bright, summer-like Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and a slight northwest breeze that will work to pull in mild air from the Plains. This afternoon’s temperature readings will be about ten degrees above the seasonal average, making this the warmest day of the week. If you’ve noticed some haze in the air, it’s a product of wildfires in northwest Ontario, but it’s confined to the upper atmosphere, so it won’t cause air quality issues in our local area. The haze will move out of the area late tonight as a cold front changes our wind pattern.

Expect hazy sunshine for the rest of the day with high temps in the upper 70s. (KTTC)

Temperatures behind the cold front tonight will fall quickly after sunset from the 60s in the evening to the upper 40s late in the night. A brisk easterly breeze will add an extra chill to the air.

Temperatures will fall from the very warm upper 70s this afternoon to the 40s later tonight. (KTTC)

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny conditions with a light southeast breeze under high pressure. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 70s.

High temps will be in the low to mid-70s on Wednesday with sunny skies. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly thicken on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will move in from the west. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a gusty south breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday. A leftover shower will be possible early Friday. (KTTC)

A stray shower or two will be possible in the morning Friday behind the cold front. Otherwise, it’ll be a bright and cool day with occasional sunshine and clouds and a gusty northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, a few degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

The weekend will be bright and pleasant. We’ll have mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures warming from the upper 60s to low 70s.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday and early Friday. Otherwise, the bulk of the next week will be bright and warm. (KTTC)

High temperatures next week we’ll be in the mid and upper 70s for the most part and the best chance for rain will be late in the week, mainly next Thursday and Friday.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week. The rest of the week and all of next week will feature seasonably warm temperatures. (KTTC)

