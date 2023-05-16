Hazy skies continue Wednesday; Shower chances return Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may have noticed the hazy skies Tuesday afternoon, this was due to the wildfires in Canada. Hazy conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday because of the northerly flow in the upper atmosphere.

Wildfire smoke (KTTC)

We have an upper-level high-pressure system that will move across the upper Midwest on Wednesday. As long as the high-pressure system is to our west, the wind flow will stay to the north and that will bring hazy skies to SE MN and NE IA. Once the high moves to our east, the wind flow will shift to more southerly wind which should limit the haziness by Friday.

Air Quality Forecast (KTTC)

Our air quality forecast puts us in the yellow (moderate) for Wednesday and again on Thursday. Conditions are expected to improve by Friday.

Precip chances ahead (KTTC)

Our only rain chances in the next 7 days will be on Thursday with a cold front moving through. Showers and storms will be possible through the late morning and afternoon. Dry conditions will settle in for the weekend.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than 0.25″ for most of the area through Thursday night.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

