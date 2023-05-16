Hazy skies continue Wednesday; Shower chances return Thursday

Mild temperatures all week
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may have noticed the hazy skies Tuesday afternoon, this was due to the wildfires in Canada. Hazy conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday because of the northerly flow in the upper atmosphere.

Wildfire smoke
Wildfire smoke(KTTC)

We have an upper-level high-pressure system that will move across the upper Midwest on Wednesday. As long as the high-pressure system is to our west, the wind flow will stay to the north and that will bring hazy skies to SE MN and NE IA. Once the high moves to our east, the wind flow will shift to more southerly wind which should limit the haziness by Friday.

Air Quality Forecast
Air Quality Forecast(KTTC)

Our air quality forecast puts us in the yellow (moderate) for Wednesday and again on Thursday. Conditions are expected to improve by Friday.

Precip chances ahead
Precip chances ahead(KTTC)

Our only rain chances in the next 7 days will be on Thursday with a cold front moving through. Showers and storms will be possible through the late morning and afternoon. Dry conditions will settle in for the weekend.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than 0.25″ for most of the area through Thursday night.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session
Shots fired incident in NW Rochester
Police investigating shots fired incident in northwest Rochester
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Hazy sunshine today; mild weather ahead with late-week rain
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Warm and pleasant today; showers return later this week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather