48 acts announced for Thursdays Downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Thursdays Downtown entertainment line-up was announced Tuesday.

A total of 48 musical acts will perform over the summer on two different stages.

Thursdays Downtown will include two performances July 20 and August 10 in partnership with the Rochester Civic Music’s Global Music Series.

“Thursdays Downtown is a summer highlight for the community. This year, we are excited to partner with the Rochester Downtown Alliance to bring the community two high-energy and fun concerts featuring Cajun and Irish bluegrass bands.”

Thursdays Downtown features an arts and food vendor market of more than 100 unique vendors every Thursday (except June 22) from June 15 to August 10.

The event is hosted on 1st Avenue Southwest and 3rd Street Southwest and in Peace Plaza.

Returning as the family-friendly area of Thursdays Downtown is the Mayo Clinic Family Nook on the east side of Peace Plaza outside Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.

A full list of performing acts can be found here.

