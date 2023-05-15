Weekend rainfall recap; Dry conditions settle in this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some areas in Minnesota this past weekend saw rainfall accumulations reach nearly 4-6″ for a 3-day period. Here in SE MN we had totals around 1-3″ from Friday through Sunday.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Areas near Mankato saw the brunt of the heavy rainfall over the weekend. St. James received 5.61″ of rainfall with Mankato and Owatonna receiving more than 3″ of rain. The rainfall total at RST was 2.58″.

Rainfall amounts this month (KTTC)

Our monthly rainfall amount at RST is now at 4.4″ of rain. We are currently 2.6″ above average through today’s date. For the year, we are over 6″ above average in terms of precipitation.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west around 5-15 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this week will be just above seasonal averages. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for 6 out of the next 7 days. Our main rain chance will be on Thursday with isolated chances of showers and storms. Some stray storms could linger into early Friday.

