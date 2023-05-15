Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was taken into custody Friday night after hitting a bicyclist near downtown Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. at Civic Center Drive and West Silver Lake Drive.

The 41-year-old man on the bicycle was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.  

Police say methamphetamine and a drug pipe were found in the 28-year-old driver’s car.

Blood test results are pending, but police say the driver also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He had no valid driver’s license or proof of insurance.    

The man is facing multiple charges including felony criminal vehicular operation and second-degree DWI.

