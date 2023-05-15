Police investigating shots fired incident in northwest Rochester

Shots fired incident in NW Rochester
Shots fired incident in NW Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are investigating a shots fired incident in northwest Rochester.

Around 5:00 Sunday evening, a Rochester Police officer saw people running and heard gunshots. It happened on Riverwood Lane NW near Riverwood West Park.

Police officials say as far as they know, no one was hit. The public is not in any danger.

Right now, investigators are interviewing people involved in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 52 closed
UPDATE: 1 person dead in crash on Highway 52
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
CUB Foods opening another store in Rochester
Three car crash in Northwest Rochester.
Crews respond to three car crash in Northwest Rochester

Latest News

American Veterans Memorial Park
American Veterans Memorial Park grand opening Sunday
Olmsted County Gold Rush.
Vendors travel from all over for annual Olmsted County Gold Rush
Three car crash in Northwest Rochester.
Crews respond to three car crash in Northwest Rochester
29th Annual Transportation Fair sees strong turnout
29th Annual Transportation Fair sees strong turnout