Police investigating shots fired incident in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are investigating a shots fired incident in northwest Rochester.

Around 5:00 Sunday evening, a Rochester Police officer saw people running and heard gunshots. It happened on Riverwood Lane NW near Riverwood West Park.

Police officials say as far as they know, no one was hit. The public is not in any danger.

Right now, investigators are interviewing people involved in the incident.

