Pleasant sunshine has returned! A mild week is in store

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright, pleasant sunshine has returned to our skies today on the heels of the weekend storm system that made for a cool and damp Mother’s Day in our area. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to a large area of high pressure that is settling in from the north. Winds will remain light throughout the day.

Warm air will build northward on Tuesday ahead of a weak cold front that will be edging its way southward down the Mississippi Valley and from the Great Lakes. A stray shower or two and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible in the mid to late afternoon tomorrow along that front. Otherwise, it’s going to be a sunny and warm day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and a slight northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

Wednesday looks bright and tranquil, but just a little cooler. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 70s and a southeast breeze.

A cold front approaching from the west will trigger a few afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-70s with a southerly breeze.

Friday will be breezy and much cooler behind that cold front. A few showers will be possible, especially in the morning. We’ll have occasional sunshine in the area with high temperatures in the low 60s and a gusty, cool northwest breeze.

For a change, the weekend is actually going to be amazingly pleasant! Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 70s. That’s much better than the past couple of weekends that have featured cool cloud cover with the threat of rain!

