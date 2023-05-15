Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the state Monday from sunrise to sunset.

The order is in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

Governor Walz has also proclaimed May 15-21, 2023, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week in the State of Minnesota.

The President has designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

“Today and every day, it is fitting to honor those Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours and to thank the over 10,900 Law Enforcement Officers in Minnesota who serve in 417 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.