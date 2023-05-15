Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Flags at half staff in Minnesota
Flags at half staff in Minnesota(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the state Monday from sunrise to sunset.

The order is in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

Governor Walz has also proclaimed May 15-21, 2023, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week in the State of Minnesota.

The President has designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

“Today and every day, it is fitting to honor those Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours and to thank the over 10,900 Law Enforcement Officers in Minnesota who serve in 417 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities.”

Governor Walz

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session
Shots fired incident in NW Rochester
Police investigating shots fired incident in northwest Rochester
Three car crash in Northwest Rochester.
Crews respond to three car crash in Northwest Rochester
Hwy 52 closed
UPDATE: 1 person dead in crash on Highway 52
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC NEWS NOW
KTTC News Now: WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Rochester man in custody after hitting bicyclist
Shots fired incident in NW Rochester
Police investigating shots fired incident in northwest Rochester