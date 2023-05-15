Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The former partner of missing Winona woman Madeline (Maddi) Kingsbury was in court Monday, seeking to get his children back after the county took custody of them.

Adam Fravel appeared in a Winona County courtroom across from Kingsbury’s parents for a custody battle over the two children. Fravel is the biological father of Kingsbury’s children, but he has no custodial rights.

Kingsbury, 26, disappeared on March 31, 2023 after dropping off her kids at daycare with Fravel. It was revealed in court that police are investigating Fravel in the case of her disappearance.

Fravel is not charged in Kingsbury’s disappearance and said in a past statement he had nothing to do with it.

Attorney Tom Braun is fighting for Fravel to get custody of his two kids. Braun said Fravel gave police two statements, but he and his client are at a disadvantage in the child protection case because the county will only provide them redacted police reports. The assistant county attorney accused Fravel of a fishing expedition to see what information police have.

Winona County temporarily placed the children with Kingsbury’s parents and that’s where the county would like them to stay.

The custody trial is set to begin June 6, 2023.

