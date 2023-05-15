Experts lay out safety reminders for drivers in construction zones

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Deadly crashes in construction zones are on the rise in Minnesota. Last year, there were 11 deadly crashes in work zones in the state, totaling to 41 deaths in the past five years.

Year Deadly Work Zone Crashes in MN 2018 8 2019 7 2020 5 2021 10 2022 11

It’s already happening this year. Over the weekend, a 29-year-old man died in a crash near a construction zone on Highway 52 north of Hampton.

Road safety experts say the two main contributors to work zones crashes are speeding and distracted driving.

“It’s important that people eliminate the distractions all the time, but especially in these construction zones, because your speed will be reduced, so it’s important to reduce your speed prior to the zone. Then also just be aware of workers and also heavy equipment moving in these zones,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said.

There are some pretty major projects happening along Highway 52 around Zumbrota and Cannon Falls for the next few months.

“It depends on the time of day; you can see some traffic delays. So we have people squeezed down to single lane in both directions,” MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty said.

Road experts want to remind folks to be both patient and alert while driving in these work zones.

“If you think about it, those work zones are relatively small and short, so while the delay may seem large, it’s usually a small number of minutes,” Dougherty said.

“We anticipate traffic volumes picking up with summer starting. When school gets out, we’ll definitely have more traffic volumes,” Sgt. Christianson said.

If you get pulled over in a construction zone, don’t expect to come away with just a warning. Fines are doubled in work zones.

“That’s how important it is and how dangerous these zones are when we have to increase the fines and make sure people are aware of the dangers that are in these zones,” Sgt. Christianson said.

Transportation officials say construction crews appreciate when us drivers following the rules of the road.

“The rules are put in there and the way traffic is set up is for everybody’s safety. Their safety but as well as the motorists,” Dougherty said.

Those projects along Hwy 52 are expected to wrap up in late October, early November.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.