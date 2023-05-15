A bright and warm week is ahead; few rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright, pleasant sunshine has returned to our skies today on the heels of the weekend storm system that made for a cool and damp Mother’s Day in our area. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a thin veil of cirrus clouds in spots today with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. This pleasant weather is compliments of a large area of high pressure that is settling in from the north. Winds will remain light throughout the day.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a few cirrus clouds and high temps will be in the upper 60s today. (KTTC)

Warm air will build northward on Tuesday ahead of a weak cold front that will be edging its way southward down the Mississippi Valley and from the Great Lakes. A stray shower or two and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible in the mid to late afternoon tomorrow along that front. Otherwise, it’s going to be a sunny and warm day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and a slight northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

High temps tomorrow will be in the 70s and low 80s. (KTTC)

Wednesday looks bright and tranquil, but just a little cooler. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 70s and a southeast breeze.

Rochester has measured twice the normal amount of rainfall for the month of May so far in the first two weeks of the month. (KTTC)

A cold front approaching from the west will trigger a few afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-70s with a southerly breeze.

There will be a few showers in the area late Thursday and early Friday. Tuesday afternoon will feature a slight chance of isolated showers. (KTTC)

Friday will be breezy and much cooler behind that cold front. A few showers will be possible, especially in the morning. We’ll have occasional sunshine in the area with high temperatures in the low 60s and a gusty, cool northwest breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers Tuesday with a better chance of showers late Thursday and early Friday. (KTTC)

For a change, the weekend is actually going to be amazingly pleasant! Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 70s. That’s much better than the past couple of weekends that have featured cool cloud cover with the threat of rain!

High temps will be in the 70s most of this week and all of next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Monday, May 15, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies today with light winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s. The bulk of the week will be bright and mild with temperatures in the 70s for the most part. There will be sparse rain chances late Tuesday with a few more showers possible Thursday into Friday. #kttcwx#weatherman#weather#minnesota ♬ Love Of My Life - Metrow Ar

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.