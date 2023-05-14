Vendors travel from all over for annual Olmsted County Gold Rush

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday’s rain made it a good day to find a good deal. This weekend was the annual Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show and Market.

Visitors could find anything from old military memorabilia, nostalgic signs, fine jewelry and kitchen ware.

Vendors traveled from all over the Midwest to show off their collections. While some vendors it was their first year, others have been making an appearance at gold rush for more than a decade.

“I don’t do this professional, full time, I love it, one of the things that is most fun about it is I never know when someone is going to come to my booth and have some old collection their grandpa had and it’s kind of a treasure hunt,” Tom “The Coin Guy” said.

The show was open Friday through Sunday, wrapping on Sunday at 2 p.m.

