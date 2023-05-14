Vendors travel from all over for annual Olmsted County Gold Rush

Olmsted County Gold Rush.
Olmsted County Gold Rush.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday’s rain made it a good day to find a good deal. This weekend was the annual Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show and Market.

Visitors could find anything from old military memorabilia, nostalgic signs, fine jewelry and kitchen ware.

Vendors traveled from all over the Midwest to show off their collections. While some vendors it was their first year, others have been making an appearance at gold rush for more than a decade.

“I don’t do this professional, full time, I love it, one of the things that is most fun about it is I never know when someone is going to come to my booth and have some old collection their grandpa had and it’s kind of a treasure hunt,” Tom “The Coin Guy” said.

The show was open Friday through Sunday, wrapping on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 52 closed
UPDATE: Hwy 52 north of Hampton reopens
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
CUB Foods opening another store in Rochester
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call

Latest News

Three car crash in Northwest Rochester.
Crews respond to three car crash in Northwest Rochester
29th Annual Transportation Fair sees strong turnout
29th Annual Transportation Fair sees strong turnout
Rochester Community Bike Club hosts bike swap
Rochester Community Bike Club hosts bike swap
Event encourages use of nonverbal communication
Event encourages use of nonverbal communication