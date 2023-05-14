Rochester Community Bike Club hosts bike swap

Rochester Bike Swap
Rochester Bike Swap(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual bike swap held by the Rochester Community Bike Club took place at People’s Food Co-op Saturday.

Cyclists could bring their used bikes to sell or donate, or just stop by to shop fora new one. The club fixes bikes around the community, so used bike parts were also gladly accepted.

“It’s kind of the kickoff of the season for our club and we get to meet new people and people in the community learn about our club and it’s nice to see new people trying the bike lanes and experiencing the cycling culture,” member Miguel Valdez said.

All funds raised go to Rochester Community Bike Club which will support local efforts to make Rochester more bike-friendly.

