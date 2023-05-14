Rain ending this evening; Dry, comfortable start to the work week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rainfall started last night and has continued off and on throughout the day today. Taking a look at precipitation amounts since midnight, parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa got some decent rainfall. Rochester International Airport has picked up almost an inch of rainfall. Owatonna, Dodge Center, Preston, Mason City, and Cresco have all received over an inch of rain so far today.

Rainfall Since Midnight (KTTC)

Rainfall will continue for the next few hours, slowly coming to an end from north to south. Conditions overnight will be quiet, however, some areas of fog could develop during the night. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s with skies starting off overcast, with clouds decreasing overnight. Winds will be from the east between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will be a great start to the work week with highs in the upper-60s and low to mid-70s across the region. Skies across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will be partly to mostly sunny with winds from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

This week is shaping up to be very nice. High temperatures will remain mostly seasonal through the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s expected. Conditions will be dry for the majority of the week as well with isolated rain chances on Thursday, but otherwise dry conditions through the rest of the week. Next weekend is looking to be one of the best weekends weather-wise that we’ve had in a while with highs in the low-70s, dry conditions, and abundant sunshine.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.