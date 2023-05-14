Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic(Free-to-use)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are less than two weeks left in the legislative session and Mayo Clinic is threatening to pull $4 billion in investments out of Minnesota - if the democratic controlled legislature passes two bills - focused on staffing levels and health care costs.

Mayo Clinic released an updated statement on the situation Saturday:

“A bill poised to pass in the coming days, The Keep Nurses at the Bedside Act (KNABA), will have significant negative impacts on health care in Minnesota and will severely limit Mayo Clinic’s ability to deliver world-class care.

This bill imposes a government-mandated staffing model and complex regulatory structure that will limit the autonomy and flexibility needed to allow Mayo to do what it does best – innovate and meet the needs of our patients, our staff and the communities we serve.

Over the past several months, Mayo Clinic has provided numerous recommendations that would remove or modify the harmful portions of KNABA while keeping intact the portions that would benefit patients and health care workers. Mayo Clinic has proposed an option that achieves high nurse staffing standards by using advanced tools that more effectively and flexibly combine nurse input and patient needs. We implore legislators and the Governor to consider the voice of highly skilled, experienced health care providers like Mayo when determining the final versions.

Our position is about patients. It is about our staff and our communities. It is about whether and where Mayo Clinic can push the boundaries of innovation to cure, connect and transform health care for patients everywhere.”

Mayo Clinic

