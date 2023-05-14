Event encourages use of nonverbal communication

Families in Motion Event
Families in Motion Event(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Art Center partnered with Stuart Pimsler Dance and Theater for an event that focused on fun and movement.

The Families in Motion Program teaches kids and adults have to express themselves without using their voices. It introduced interactions in different, new ways.

“We need to find ways to express ourselves in ways that aren’t verbal aren’t using our words,” Stuart Pimsler Dance and Theater Artistic Co-Director Suzanne Costello said. “So, this is an opportunity to do that, but movement is the first expression for all human beings. Babies move in their mom’s tummy before they do anything else so it’s reconnecting with really our first form of expression.”

The session ended with sign language, another nonverbal expression. Together, they signed “thank you for your beautiful dancing and hard work.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
CUB Foods opening another store in Rochester
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Hwy 52 closed
UPDATE: Hwy 52 north of Hampton reopens

Latest News

Local Sports 5/13
Rochester Bike Swap
Rochester Community Bike Club hosts bike swap
Transportation Fair
29th Annual Transportation Fair sees strong turnout
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session