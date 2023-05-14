Event encourages use of nonverbal communication

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Art Center partnered with Stuart Pimsler Dance and Theater for an event that focused on fun and movement.

The Families in Motion Program teaches kids and adults have to express themselves without using their voices. It introduced interactions in different, new ways.

“We need to find ways to express ourselves in ways that aren’t verbal aren’t using our words,” Stuart Pimsler Dance and Theater Artistic Co-Director Suzanne Costello said. “So, this is an opportunity to do that, but movement is the first expression for all human beings. Babies move in their mom’s tummy before they do anything else so it’s reconnecting with really our first form of expression.”

The session ended with sign language, another nonverbal expression. Together, they signed “thank you for your beautiful dancing and hard work.”

