Emergency service training at Whitewater State Park

UTICA, Minn. (KTTC) – It can be difficult to imagine what you might do in a stressful situation. That is why the Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Air Force Auxiliary hosts its annual emergency service training every year at Whitewater State Park.

Trainees are given an emergency they must respond to, this year it was a search for a downed aircraft. The training included aircraft, dog searches, line searches, use of emergency locator transmitters, and communications and first aid.

“Making sure that our members are fully qualified, and they are able to fully participate and know to do in case of they are called out for an actual mission so without this training we would sort of be lost if we were called out into a real-life situation,” first lieutenant Elias Petri said.

The camp takes place all weekend and will wrap Sunday afternoon.

