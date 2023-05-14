Crews respond to three car crash in Northwest Rochester

Three car crash in Northwest Rochester.
Three car crash in Northwest Rochester.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency crews responded to a crash involving three cars on 55th Street near Walmart in Northwest Rochester Sunday morning.

One male was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Sergeant Ryan with Rochester Police Department (RPD), the male was not cooperative at the scene.

The initial call was made at 9:56 a.m., the scene was cleared by 10:30 a.m. Traffic was obstructed while crews worked to clean up debris.

Along with RPD, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted. An investigation has been opened to determine which driver is at fault. Two of the cars were towed away, the third one had minimal damage.

