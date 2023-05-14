Areawide rain expected today; Sunshine and 70s ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We continue on our wet weekend trend today with more rainfall likely around the region. Scattered to widespread showers are expected to last through the morning before gradually wrapping up after 4 pm. Some areas could receive an additional 0.25″ to 1″ of rainfall by this evening, with localized higher amounts possible. Temperatures will remain cool today in the mid-50s with breezy east winds at 10-20 mph.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Conditions around our area should begin to dry out after 7 pm tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool back into the low 40s with breezy east winds at 5-15 mph.

Following a rather soggy weekend, dry and sunny conditions are in store for the upcoming week. Sunshine returns Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, along with highs in the low 70s. The mid-70s are expected by Tuesday with widespread sunshine and breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph. The sun and seasonably warm temperatures in the low 70s continue Wednesday.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Temperatures will take a quick dip into the mid and upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. Isolated to scattered rain showers are possible Thursday with sunshine returning Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are looking warm and sunny with highs in the 70s and abundant sunshine.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.