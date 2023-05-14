American Veterans Memorial Park grand opening Sunday

Sunday, dozens gathered for the grand opening of American Veterans Memorial Park.
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEAR CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – There was a big step forward in a local project that will eventually grow into one of the largest veterans memorial parks in the United States.

Sunday, dozens gathered for the grand opening of American Veterans Memorial Park just south of Cannon Falls in Goodhue County. It’s to celebrate completing phase one of the 95-acre project.

The event featured high ranking retired U.S. Military officials and local civic leaders as well as a military flyover.

The event also falls on Hmong American Day in Minnesota. Eventually the park will feature a first-of-its-kind Hmong Soldier War Memorial to pay tribute and honor to all Hmong-Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in battle.

“The 58,000 that were missing or passed away or sacrificed so much for America. You know those that did not enjoy the freedom today, and we want to honor and remember them for every second in our life. This park is dedicated for all veterans, and we’re dedicated to make sure that this park becomes alive every single minute,” American Veterans Memorial Park founder Toufong Lor said.

The ribbon cutting was a kickoff event for the park’s Asian American Heritage Month celebration that goes until May 29.

