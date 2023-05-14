29th Annual Transportation Fair sees strong turnout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens stopped out to the 29th Annual Transportation Fair at Goose Egg Park in Rochester Saturday.

More than 15 companies contributed trucks, vans, buses and tractors. This free event was brought to the community by early childhood family services, advisory council and Rochester Public Works.

“Families have been very excited and very thankful to have this opportunity to engage and kiddos love big vehicles and so they love that their kids get to explore some of their favorite pieces of transportation.” RPS Early Childhood Family Services Manager Erica Schumacher said.

