29th Annual Transportation Fair sees strong turnout

Transportation Fair
Transportation Fair(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens stopped out to the 29th Annual Transportation Fair at Goose Egg Park in Rochester Saturday.

More than 15 companies contributed trucks, vans, buses and tractors. This free event was brought to the community by early childhood family services, advisory council and Rochester Public Works.

“Families have been very excited and very thankful to have this opportunity to engage and kiddos love big vehicles and so they love that their kids get to explore some of their favorite pieces of transportation.” RPS Early Childhood Family Services Manager Erica Schumacher said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
CUB Foods opening another store in Rochester
Law enforcement presence near Essex Park
Traffic being diverted in northwest Rochester while authorities respond to crisis call
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Hwy 52 closed
UPDATE: Hwy 52 north of Hampton reopens

Latest News

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic releases updated statement on Minnesota legislative session
Emergency Service Training.
Emergency service training at Whitewater State Park
Med City Marathon.
Runners hit the streets of Rochester for Med City Marathon
Byron High School plant sale.
Byron High School holds annual plant sale